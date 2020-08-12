Oneida County Reports 3 COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Down

After reporting 24 new positive tests for coronavirus on Tuesday, Oneida County health officials are reporting just three cases Wednesday.

It's the third time in the last four days the county has seen a total of just three (3) new cases. And, again there are no COVID-19 fatalities to report.

County officials have also made an adjustment to previously reported numbers, removing two confirmed cases from the tally after further investigation.

The number of county residents hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 is down to eight: five at MVHS, two are Rome Memorial Hospital and one outside of Oneida County.

According to statistics provided by Oneida County, 2,148 residents have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Total deaths from the virus remains at 116.

There are currently 117 active, known cases in the county. More than 1,900 positive cases have been resolved.

--------------------------------------------------------------------