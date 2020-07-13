Oneida County Reports 8 New Cases, No Deaths for Monday, July 13
Oneida County's latest COVID-19 daily update, released Monday afternoon, includes eight new, lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and no new deaths.
This follows a weekend in which the county reported a total of 20 new cases of the virus and a total of five deaths - all nursing home related.
The number of county residents hospitalized and receiving care for the virus stood at 25 as of Monday afternoon: 19 at MVHS facilities, 3 at Rome Memorial, and three more in hospitals outside the county.
The total number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in Oneida County since the pandemic began is 1,778. Total deaths remain 109.
And, Oneida County health officials reported the following possible public exposure incidents on Monday:
6/29/20
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Place of exposure: Creekside Cafe
Address of exposure: Oneida Street, New Hartford
Wore mask: Not while seated/eating
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/13/20
7/1/2020
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Place of exposure: Aldi
Address of exposure: Herkimer Road, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/15/20
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: Auert Avenue, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/15/20
7/3/20
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Place of exposure: Lowe’s
Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/17/20
7/10/20
Time of exposure: 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walgreens
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/24/20
Health officials say there are 173 known active COVID-19 cases in Oneida County, a reduction of nine from since Sunday.
