Oneida County Reports 8 New Cases, No Deaths for Monday, July 13

Oneida County's latest COVID-19 daily update, released Monday afternoon, includes eight new, lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

This follows a weekend in which the county reported a total of 20 new cases of the virus and a total of five deaths - all nursing home related.

The number of county residents hospitalized and receiving care for the virus stood at 25 as of Monday afternoon: 19 at MVHS facilities, 3 at Rome Memorial, and three more in hospitals outside the county.

The total number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in Oneida County since the pandemic began is 1,778. Total deaths remain 109.

And, Oneida County health officials reported the following possible public exposure incidents on Monday:

6/29/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Place of exposure: Creekside Cafe Address of exposure: Oneida Street, New Hartford Wore mask: Not while seated/eating Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/13/20 7/1/2020 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Place of exposure: Aldi Address of exposure: Herkimer Road, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/15/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Place of exposure: Price Chopper Address of exposure: Auert Avenue, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/15/20 7/3/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Place of exposure: Lowe’s Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/17/20 7/10/20 Time of exposure: 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Place of exposure: Walgreens Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/24/20

Health officials say there are 173 known active COVID-19 cases in Oneida County, a reduction of nine from since Sunday.

