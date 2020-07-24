For this first time since this week, Oneida County health officials are reporting a new coronavirus death. That death is the 112th attributed to the fast-spreading, deathly virus and officials say this latest death was a nursing home patient.

Friday's daily release of COVID-19 numbers also included 17 new lab-confirmed cases, bringing the county's total to-date up 1,957.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is down for third consecutive day, now at 10 - seven at MVHS facilities, 2 at Rome Memorial Hospital and one outside the county.

Health officials say there are currently 217 known, active cases in the county; 1,628 cases have been resolved.

There were also several new public health exposures to report Friday:

7/11/20 Time of exposure: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Place of exposure: The Salvation Army Thrift Store Address of exposure: Erie Blvd W., Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/25/20 7/17/20 Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Place of exposure: Price Chopper Address of exposure: Genesee Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/31/20 Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Place of exposure: Aldi Address of exposure: Oriskany Boulevard, Yorkville Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/31/20 7/19/20 Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Place of exposure: Save A Lot Address of exposure: Black River Boulevard N., Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/2/20 7/21 and 7/22/20 (same times both days) Time of exposure: 8:30 a.m. Genesee Street and Court Street to Shepherd Place bus 3:30 p.m. Genesee Street and Court Street to Sangertown Square bus 8:35 p.m. Sangertown Square to South Street bus Place of exposure: Centro Bus Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/4/20 and 8/5/20

Those who may have been at the above locations on the date and times listed should self-monitor for symptoms for two-weeks from the date of the potential exposure.

