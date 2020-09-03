Oneida County Reports No COVID Deaths For Eight Straight Days

t’s now been eight straight days without a COVID-19 fatality for Oneida County, with the number of deaths remaining at 121.

There are five new positive cases to report, with the total number now at 2,263.

Two patients are hospitalized at Mohawk Valley Health System and two are hospitalized outside the county.

There are 47 active positive cases.

There are no new potential public exposures.

Here are the rest of the county numbers as of noon on Thursday:

2,095 positive cases have been resolved.

110,595 total negative results.

112,858 total tests have been conducted.

47 in mandatory isolation

617 in mandatory quarantine

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard