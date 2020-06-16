Oneida County Reports Two New COVID-19 Deaths, 17 New Cases

There have been two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oneida County and 17 new positive cases.

One of the fatalities is nursing home related, bringing the total number of deaths to 82.

The total number of cases in the county is now 1,270.

18 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County, 17 at Mohawk Valley Health System and one at Rome Memorial Hospital.

Three are admitted outside the county.

16 of the hospitalized cases are from nursing homes.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of Noon on Tuesday:

359 active positive cases

829 positive cases have been resolved.

34,010 total tests have been conducted.

32,740 total negative results.

428 under mandatory quarantine

274 under precautionary quarantine

11,846 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

There are also two new possible public exposures:

06/07/20

Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 06/21/20

6/13/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: PetSmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 6/27/20

Here's the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.

County Executive Anthony Picente will deliver a live briefing on Wednesday afternoon