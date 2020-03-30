Oneida County Residents Hospitalized With COVID-19 Up To 8

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has released the latest COVID-19 numbers in the county.

Picente says the total number of confirmed cases is up to 37.

Of the 37 cases seven remain hospitalized in Oneida County and one remains hospitalized in another county.

As of Sunday there have been 530 total tests done and 277 of those have come back negative.

County Executive Picente and Director of Health Phyllis Ellis will resume their live updates today at 3 p.m.