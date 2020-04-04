Oneida County Sees 2nd Straight Day of Decline In New Cases

Oneida County's confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 86 on Saturday, an increase of 7 from Friday.

However, it marked the second consecutive day the number of new cases involving Oneida County residents declined. After an announcement of 15 new positive test results on Thursday, the number fell to 11 on Friday. Until Thursday, the number of news cases involving county residents had increased each day from the previous.

County Executive Anthony Picente also updated the incidents requiring hospitalization - there are currently 12 hospitalized in the county and two county residents hospitalized outside Oneida County, he said.

By the numbers:

Total confirmed - 86

Resolved/cleared cases - 19

Hospitalizations - 14

Total tested - 831

Negative test results - 492

Still pending results - 252

COVID-19 deaths - 2

After updating the media on new numbers, the county executive said it was too early draw conclusions from the falling numbers (i.e. we've reached our peak) and said people should not take this as a sign that ''we're out of the woods.''

He also scolded local establishments who continue to be open for more than just take-out and delivery, he said.

''You know who you are...this is a warning,'' Picente said, ''People need to adhere to [these restrictions], it is not something to take lightly.''

The county executive said he planned to meet with County Sheriff Rob Maciol early next week to create an enforement plan to address businesses, specifically eateries not following restrictions about service and gatherings.

Once an enforcement plan is in place, ''We will take action, accordingly'', he said.