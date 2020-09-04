Oneida County Sees An Uptick In Positive COVID-19 Cases

Oneida County is reporting 13 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,274.

County Executive Anthony Picente says the numbers reflect positive cases associated with students returning to Oneida County from SUNY Oneonta.

“As that situation rapidly evolves, I am urging any student, staff or faculty member from SUNY Oneonta who resides in Oneida County to quarantine for 14 days upon returning home. It is paramount that we remain hypervigilant in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially as we head into a holiday weekend in which gatherings are likely to occur," said Picente.

There are no new COVID-19 deaths to report for the ninth straight day and the total remains at 121.

One patient is hospitalized at Mohawk Valley Health System and one is hospitalized outside the county.

There are 54 active positive cases.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of noon on Friday:

2,099 positive cases have been resolved.

111,882 total negative results.

114,156 total tests have been conducted.

54 in mandatory isolation.

549 in mandatory quarantine.

There are no new potential public exposures.

Here's the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.