Oneida County Sees Drop-Off in Cases, Deaths

The ups and downs of COVID-19 case reporting in Oneida County are starting the month of August at a low point.

County health officials reported just two new positive, lab-confirmed cases in their daily update for Monday, August 3. This after reporting just four new cases in Sunday's update.

In comparison, updates released by Oneida County last week ranged from a high of 24 to a low of 9. Saturday's update reported ten new cases.

And more positive news, Oneida County has gone a full week without reporting a new COVID-19 death. The death toll from the virus in the county stands at 115, with the most recent coronavirus death reported on Monday, July 27.

The number of new county residents receiving hospital care for COVID-19 is relatively flat. There were 12 county residents receiving care as of Monday afternoon, ten in-county and two outside the area.

There are currently 175 known, active coronavirus cases in Oneida County, officials say.

The following are the latest potential public exposures, according to health officials:

7/22/20 Time of exposure: 1:00pm - 2:30pm Place of exposure: Lane Bryant Address of exposure: Commercial Dr., New Hartford Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/5/20 7/24/20 Time of exposure: 8:00 am – 10:00 am Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413 Wore mask: yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 08/7/20 7/25/20 Time of exposure: 12:30pm -4:00pm Place of exposure: Delta Lake State Park Address of exposure: State Route 46, Rome Wore mask: Not while swimming Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/8/20 7/26/20 Time of exposure: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Place of exposure: Calvary Gospel Church Address of exposure: Main St., New York Mills Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/9/20 7/27/20 Time of exposure: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm Place of exposure: Aldi Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/10/20 Time of exposure: 4:00pm -4:20pm Place of exposure: Rite Aid Address of exposure: 1924 Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/10/20

