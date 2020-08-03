Oneida County Sees Drop-Off in Cases, Deaths
The ups and downs of COVID-19 case reporting in Oneida County are starting the month of August at a low point.
County health officials reported just two new positive, lab-confirmed cases in their daily update for Monday, August 3. This after reporting just four new cases in Sunday's update.
In comparison, updates released by Oneida County last week ranged from a high of 24 to a low of 9. Saturday's update reported ten new cases.
And more positive news, Oneida County has gone a full week without reporting a new COVID-19 death. The death toll from the virus in the county stands at 115, with the most recent coronavirus death reported on Monday, July 27.
The number of new county residents receiving hospital care for COVID-19 is relatively flat. There were 12 county residents receiving care as of Monday afternoon, ten in-county and two outside the area.
There are currently 175 known, active coronavirus cases in Oneida County, officials say.
The following are the latest potential public exposures, according to health officials:
7/22/20
Time of exposure: 1:00pm - 2:30pm
Place of exposure: Lane Bryant
Address of exposure: Commercial Dr., New Hartford
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/5/20
7/24/20
Time of exposure: 8:00 am – 10:00 am
Place of exposure: Hannaford
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 08/7/20
7/25/20
Time of exposure: 12:30pm -4:00pm
Place of exposure: Delta Lake State Park
Address of exposure: State Route 46, Rome
Wore mask: Not while swimming
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/8/20
7/26/20
Time of exposure: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm
Place of exposure: Calvary Gospel Church
Address of exposure: Main St., New York Mills
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/9/20
7/27/20
Time of exposure: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Place of exposure: Aldi
Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/10/20
Time of exposure: 4:00pm -4:20pm
Place of exposure: Rite Aid
Address of exposure: 1924 Genesee St., Utica
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/10/20
