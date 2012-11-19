Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Accepting Donations For Hurricane Sandy

Oriskany, NY (WIBX) - The Salvation Army is working with the New York State Sheriffs' Association to gather donations for people still impacted by Hurricane Sandy.

According to Oneida County Sheriff, Rob Maciol, beginning tomorrow donations can be dropped off at the Public Safety Complex on Judd Road, in Oriskany.

Among the most needed items right now are new towels and blankets, garbage bags and diapers, along with food and water.

Items can be dropped off between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., every day except Sunday, until November 27th.

Monetary donations cannot be accepted by the Sheriff's Office, but can be sent directly to the Salvation Army.

Money can be sent to:

The Salvation Army

117 Nelson Ave.

Peekskill, NY 10566