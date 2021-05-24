The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is looking into a Burglary that occurred at a local business in the Town of Lee.

Officials say deputies and members of the Criminal Investigations Unit responded to RV Lawn & Sport, Inc. at 8950 Turin Road in the Town of Lee just before 9PM Saturday due to reports of suspicious activity.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says when deputies arrived they learned, based on their observations, that Burglary had indeed occurred. Maciol says deputies also discovered additional property damage at another nearby business.

Officials say while at this time there is a person of interest that has been identified, no arrests have been made in this case. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by New York State Police and the investigation is ongoing.

