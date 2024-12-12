Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Issues Winter Ice Safety Guidelines

As temperatures drop and the winter season begins, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Recreation Unit is urging the public to prioritize safety while venturing onto frozen lakes and ponds. The office has issued crucial guidelines to ensure everyone enjoys winter activities without incident.

Ice Thickness Recommendations

The Oneida County Sheriff's Recreation Unit provided the following guidelines for safe ice thickness on new, clear ice (non-running water):

4 inches : Suitable for a normal adult to walk on.

: Suitable for a normal adult to walk on. 6 inches : Safe for snowmobiles.

: Safe for snowmobiles. 8 inches : Supports side-by-sides (UTVs).

: Supports side-by-sides (UTVs). 12 inches : Holds cars.

: Holds cars. 16 inches: Required for trucks.

It's important to note that these measurements apply to clear ice only. White ice, formed when snow melts and refreezes, is approximately 50% weaker than clear ice and should not be trusted for the same weight capacities, according to officials.

Factors That Affect Ice Safety

Ice thickness and stability can vary significantly across the same body of water due to factors like:

Snow cover.

Currents and underwater springs.

Changing temperatures.

Wind direction.

The Sheriff's Office emphasizes that no ice is ever completely safe. Those venturing onto ice should be aware of the weight of their equipment and assess the ice frequently.

Essential Ice Safety Gear

Travelers should always wear a life jacket and carry ice picks, which can be draped around the neck for easy access. In the event of a fall through the ice, ice picks can assist in pulling oneself back to safety. A dry bag with extra clothing is also recommended in case of immersion, as hypothermia is a major concern after exiting cold water.

Best Practices for Ice Travel

Travel with a buddy : Always have someone with you.

: Always have someone with you. Walk single file : Distribute weight carefully.

: Distribute weight carefully. Stay calm: Catch your breath, exit the water from the direction you came, and kick your legs to get horizontal before pulling yourself onto the ice. Once out, roll to stable ground rather than standing immediately.

Educate Children

Parents and guardians are urged to teach children about the dangers of ice, emphasizing the importance of staying off ice that hasn’t been properly assessed for safety. There was just the unfortunate incident of the two young children who fell through the ice in Albany and passed away/

Emergency Preparedness

Sheriff Rob Maciol says, in the event of an ice emergency, contact 911 immediately and seek medical attention for hypothermia. These safety measures could be the difference between life and death in freezing conditions. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone to be vigilant and informed as they enjoy the beauty and recreation of the winter season. Stay safe out there!

