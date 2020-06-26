Oneida County Shop Small Business Week Begins June 29th

Oneida County in partnership with Mohawk Valley EDGE, the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce, Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber Alliance of the Mohawk Valley and Oneida County Tourism will designate the week of June 29th as "Shop Small Business Week."

With many larger stores deemed essential by the state and able to fill online orders, it is our small businesses that have been most impacted by the current pandemic.

According to the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce:

- Over 50% of Oneida County businesses were completely closed, almost all small businesses.

- 60% of these businesses lost at least 80% of their revenue while they were closed.

How can you get involved?

Main Street Monday: Many of CNY's small Towns and Villages rely heavily on their Main Street storefronts to bring sales tax revenue and foot traffic into their downtowns. Grati-Tuesday: Many personal service providers and restaurants have been closed for months. Let’s show our appreciation and leave a few extra dollars on the tip! Wellness Wednesday: Self-care is probably more important than ever. Get that kale smoothie, do some outdoor yoga, buy a new journal, take a zoom fitness class. Whatever you need to feel refreshed, find a new way to rock Wednesday! Thirsty Thursday: From your morning coffee to your happy hour beer. Stay hydrated with your favorite local beverage. Burger and Fry-day: Getting ready to head to the store to pick up food for your July 4th party? Shop your local stores and farmers markets first! The selection and quality, can’t be beat! Small Business Saturday: As you begin to celebrate 4th of July, think of all the ways in which you shopped local during the week and post your favorites to social media!

Use the #LoyaltoLocal315 hashtag on your social media posts for a chance to win special prizes each day.