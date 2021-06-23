Honor America Days Concert And Parade Returns To Rome

The City of Rome will be holding its annual Honor America Days Pop Concert and Fireworks this year.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 31 at 8:00 PM on the lawn of Fort Stanwix.

Mayor Jackie Izzo says with last week’s announcement by New York state of the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, the City and the Rome Chamber of Commerce have been working diligently to revive the pops concert and fireworks.

The orchestra “Symphoria” will perform, followed by a fireworks show.

The mayor says they’re working with the Rome Art Association on a porch decorating contest open to the entire community and details will be forthcoming.

“We’ve already had a great response from local business anxious to assist us financially, and we will continue our fundraising efforts to make all this come together by the end if next month,” said Izzzo and Rome Chamber of Commerce President Bill Gugliemlo.

Izzo says the short time frame doesn’t allow enough lead time to properly plan the annual parade, but the parade will return bigger and better than ever in 2022..

The City of Utica announced last week that it would be holding a fireworks celebration following the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

The event will take place on Monday, July 5, from 7:00 to 10:00 PM at FT Proctor Park.

"We are pleased the State lifted all restrictions as it allows us to provide fireworks and Independence Day festivities for our residents. I commend Ray Durso and the Genesis Group for working with the city to coordinate this exciting event. I also thank Bank of Utica and Adorino Construction for their generous sponsorship,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. "I also want to thank our government, health and community partners for coming together and making vaccinations available at this event.”