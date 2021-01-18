Oneida County Suspends Vaccine Distribution Due To Lack Of Supply

Oneida County is the latest source of COVID-19 vaccine to suspend distribution due to a lack of supply.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says, "Unfortunately, due to a reduced vaccine allotment from the State of New York, we will be forced to suspend our operations on Thursday, January 21st, 2021." He went on to assure residents that his office stands ready and willing to work with state and federal officials to get people in Oneida County their shots.

The suspension of the vaccine distribution does not apply to those who are scheduled to get their second dose of the shot. There are doses allocated for those individuals.

With cases continuing to rise, along with the death toll, the expediency of the vaccine distribution is critical. There were close to 400 new positive cases confirmed over the weekend with 8 new deaths. Currently, officials say there are over 7,000 active positive cases and 165 county residents are hospitalized.

The county says they have distributed what vaccine they had effectively. At the county run sites at MVCC in Utica and Griffiss in Rome a total of 2,800 people have been inoculated. At Mohawk Valley Health System they have vaccinated 7,432 and Rome Memorial has vaccinated 2,781 people. The demand for the vaccine continues.

Oneida County officials say that they will be honoring appointments made for January 18th and will continue scheduling appointments, while supplies last for January 19th and January 20th. There will be no appointments scheduled for Thursday, January 21st.

Picente says, "We have been pleased with the way our PODs have operated during the past 10 days. They are efficient and effective and I believe are an essential resource in vaccinating this community quickly. If and when we receive more shots we will reopen and get them out the door and in people’s arms as quick as possible."