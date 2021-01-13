Oneida County Vaccine Numbers, and COVID in Herkimer and Oneida

Five more people have died in the region of COVID-19 according to local Health Departments. There were three new COVID-19 deaths in Oneida County and two in Herkimer County in the last 24-hours. 277 Oneida County residents have died from COVID and 40 Herkimer County residents have perished from the disease.

Both Oneida and Herkimer announced red elevated new positive cases on Wednesday. Oneida County announced 234 new positive cases in the county, and Herkimer County added 76 new positive cases to their total.

Oneida County's hospitals announced more than 240 people hospitalized in their facilities as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Oneida County reported 177 county residents hospitalized and Herkimer County had 54.

Oneida County also announced their vaccine numbers with 276 people vaccinated in the last 24-hours for a total of 1,390 at their MVCC Pod. MVHS has vaccinated 6,707 and Rome Memorial Hospital has inoculated 2,476 people since the COVID-19 vaccine has been distributed from the federal government. Currently, all local pods are out of the vaccine and are awaiting additional shipments from New York State.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 vaccination numbers as of midnight on Jan. 12.

276 new vaccinations distributed at Oneida County Government’s MVCC Utica POD , 1,390 total.

, 1,390 total. Additional Distribution Site Vaccinations

MVHS : 6,707

: 6,707 Rome Memorial Hospital : 2,476

: 2,476 Other (clinics, urgent cares, pharmacies, etc.): Unknown

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Jan. 12.

234 new positive cases, 15,430 total.

6,699 active positive cases.

3 new COVID-19-related deaths, 277 total. 1 is nursing home-related.

163 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 144 at MVHS. 19 at Rome Memorial.

30 are nursing home residents.

14 patients are hospitalized out of county.

5,954 positive cases have been resolved.

Total negative results were not updated by NYS DOH as of 4 p.m.

Total tests were not updated by NYS DOH as of 4 p.m.

6,699 in mandatory isolation.

1,516 mandatory quarantine.

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 01/13/2021:

Total New Positive Cases Today: 76

Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20). 3,605

Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 1,212

Total Hospitalized: 54

Total number recovered: 2,353

Covid Deaths: 40

Negative Covid-19 test results: 80,527

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 1,492

Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 0

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 720

Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 0