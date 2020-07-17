Oneida County’s 38 Positive COVID Cases Tied To Testing At Church

Oneida County is reporting 38 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,855.

Officials says the increased number of cases is the direct result of testing done at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Utica on Wednesday.

They say the increase is expected to continue to be reflected in new positive cases over the next few days.

More than 600 residents were tested at the event.

There were no COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and the number remains at 110.

16 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County and two patients are admitted outside the county.

Here are other numbers as of noon on Friday:

· 218 active positive cases

· 1,527 positive cases have been resolved.

T· 61,191 total negative results.

· 63,046 total tests have been conducted.

T There are two potential public exposures:

7/15/20

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/29/20

7/16/20

Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/30/20

Here is the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.