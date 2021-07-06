Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team s expanding its Narcan distribution efforts.

County Executive Anthony Picente says the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Whitesboro Police Department have joined the county’s “Leave Behind” Narcan program.

They’ll be the first local law enforcement agencies to participate in the program.

The Utica Fire Department and Midstate EMS piloted the program in October.

“Our first responders are on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic, handling multiple and repeat overdose calls under difficult conditions and seeing firsthand the traumatic consequences,” Picente said. “I am happy our Sheriff’s Office and the Whitesboro Police Department have joined the Overdose Response Team’s ‘Leave Behind’ program and recognize the benefits of using Narcan to treat substance abuse disorder. We know that Narcan is not the only solution to the overdose crisis, but every time it’s successfully used, it gives someone another chance to get help and find a path to recovery.”

Under the"Leave Behind" program, a naloxone kit is left with the patient, family members, friends and bystanders at the scene of a non-fatal overdose.

The kit includes a single-step Narcan nasal spray dose.

The program also stresses the importance of calling 9-1-1 in addition to administering naloxone

The Narcan kits that are left behind are supplied by Midstate EMS which receives them at no cost from the New York State Department of Health for distribution to EMS or law enforcement agencies that agree to implement the program.

Agencies interested in participating in the “Leave Behind” program should call the Oneida County Overdose Response Team at (315) 798-5508.

