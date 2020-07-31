Oneida County Reports 4th Straight Day Of No New COVID Deaths
Oneida County has a dozen more new, lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, but for the fourth straight day, no new deaths attributed to the virus are being reported.
Of the 12 new cases, none are of nursing home residents - a population that has been at greatest risk for the most serious health consequences.
There is more mixed news on the COVID-front: While the number of active, known coronavirus cases has now dipped below 200 - now at 197 - county health officials are reporting several potential public exposures:
7/20/20
Time of exposure: Around 2:00pm
Place of exposure: Centro Bus
Address of exposure: Centro Bus from Genesee and Court St to Sangertown Square
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/3/20
Time of exposure: 2:30pm-7:30pm
Place of exposure: The Children’s Place (employee)
Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/3/20
Time of exposure: Around 7:45pm
Place of exposure: Centro Bus
Address of exposure: Centro Bus from Sangertown Square to Genesee and Court St
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/3/20
7/22/20
Time of exposure: Around 11:30am
Place of exposure: Centro Bus
Address of exposure: Centro Bus from Genesee and Court St to Sangertown Square
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/5/20
Time of exposure: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Place of exposure: The Children’s Place (employee)
Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/5/20
Time of exposure: Around 5:15pm
Place of exposure: Centro Bus
Address of exposure: Centro Bus from Sangertown Square to Genesee St and Court St
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/5/20
7/26/20
Time of exposure: 1:00pm – 2:30 pm
Place of exposure: Brimfield Farm Winery
Address of exposure: Brimfield St., Clinton
Wore mask: Yes, except when drinking
Symptom monitoring period: 8/9/20
7/27/20
Time of exposure: 1:00 pm -1:30 pm
Place of exposure: Home Goods
Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: 8/10/20
Time of exposure: 1:00 pm – 2:00pm
Place of exposure: Target
Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: 8/10/20
---------------------------------------------------------------------------