Oneida County has a dozen more new, lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, but for the fourth straight day, no new deaths attributed to the virus are being reported.

Of the 12 new cases, none are of nursing home residents - a population that has been at greatest risk for the most serious health consequences.

There is more mixed news on the COVID-front: While the number of active, known coronavirus cases has now dipped below 200 - now at 197 - county health officials are reporting several potential public exposures:

7/20/20 Time of exposure: Around 2:00pm Place of exposure: Centro Bus Address of exposure: Centro Bus from Genesee and Court St to Sangertown Square Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/3/20 Time of exposure: 2:30pm-7:30pm Place of exposure: The Children’s Place (employee) Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/3/20 Time of exposure: Around 7:45pm Place of exposure: Centro Bus Address of exposure: Centro Bus from Sangertown Square to Genesee and Court St Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/3/20 7/22/20 Time of exposure: Around 11:30am Place of exposure: Centro Bus Address of exposure: Centro Bus from Genesee and Court St to Sangertown Square Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/5/20 Time of exposure: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm Place of exposure: The Children’s Place (employee) Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/5/20 Time of exposure: Around 5:15pm Place of exposure: Centro Bus Address of exposure: Centro Bus from Sangertown Square to Genesee St and Court St Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/5/20 7/26/20 Time of exposure: 1:00pm – 2:30 pm Place of exposure: Brimfield Farm Winery Address of exposure: Brimfield St., Clinton Wore mask: Yes, except when drinking Symptom monitoring period: 8/9/20 7/27/20 Time of exposure: 1:00 pm -1:30 pm Place of exposure: Home Goods Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: 8/10/20 Time of exposure: 1:00 pm – 2:00pm Place of exposure: Target Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: 8/10/20

