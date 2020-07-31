Oneida County Reports 4th Straight Day Of No New COVID Deaths

(Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Oneida County has a dozen more new, lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, but for the fourth straight day, no new deaths attributed to the virus are being reported.

Of the 12 new cases, none are of nursing home residents - a population that has been at greatest risk for the most serious health consequences.

There is more mixed news on the COVID-front: While the number of active, known coronavirus cases has now dipped below 200 - now at 197 - county health officials are reporting several potential public exposures:

7/20/20

Time of exposure: Around 2:00pm

Place of exposure: Centro Bus

Address of exposure: Centro Bus from Genesee and Court St to Sangertown Square

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/3/20

Time of exposure: 2:30pm-7:30pm

Place of exposure: The Children’s Place (employee)

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/3/20

Time of exposure: Around 7:45pm

Place of exposure: Centro Bus

Address of exposure: Centro Bus from Sangertown Square to Genesee and Court St

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/3/20

7/22/20

Time of exposure: Around 11:30am

Place of exposure: Centro Bus

Address of exposure: Centro Bus from Genesee and Court St to Sangertown Square

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/5/20

Time of exposure: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Place of exposure: The Children’s Place (employee)

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/5/20

 

Time of exposure: Around 5:15pm

Place of exposure: Centro Bus

Address of exposure: Centro Bus from Sangertown Square to Genesee St and Court St

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/5/20

 

 

7/26/20

Time of exposure: 1:00pm – 2:30 pm

Place of exposure: Brimfield Farm Winery

Address of exposure: Brimfield St., Clinton

Wore mask:  Yes, except when drinking

Symptom monitoring period: 8/9/20

 

7/27/20

Time of exposure: 1:00 pm -1:30 pm

Place of exposure:  Home Goods

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask:   Yes

Symptom monitoring period:  8/10/20

Time of exposure: 1:00 pm – 2:00pm

Place of exposure: Target

Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: 8/10/20

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Filed Under: Coronavirus (COVID-19), oneida county
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top