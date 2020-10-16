Oneida-Herkimer County COVID-19 Update for October 16

Oneida County has 15 more lab-confirmed, positive tests for coronavirus.

Friday's update from Oneida County health officials included no new deaths. Three of the 15 new cases are said to be nursing home residents. There are also four county residents receiving hospital care for the virus - all at MVHS.

After dipping below 100 on Thursday, Oneida County's active case total has jumped back up to 120.

Also, the following potential public health exposures were announced by Oneida County:

10/5/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: 710 Horatio Street., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/19/20 10/10/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: CVS Address of exposure: 139 W. Main St., Waterville Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/24/20 10/11/20 Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: CVS Address of exposure: 139 W. Main St., Waterville Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/25/20 10/12/2020 Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Place of exposure: Celtic Harp Address of exposure: 805 Varick St., Utica Wore mask: Not while seated Symptom monitoring period: through 10/26/20 10/14/2020 Time of exposure: 12:45 p.m. to 5:00 pm (employee shift) Place of exposure: Hamilton College Book Store Address of exposure: 198 College Hill Road, Clinton Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 10/28/20

In Herkimer County, there are no new COVID-positive tests results. It's the second time in the last three days Herkimer County has had no new cases.

One Herkimer County residents remains in the hospital for treatment of the virus. The active case total is 19.

