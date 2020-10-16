Oneida-Herkimer County COVID-19 Update for October 16
Oneida County has 15 more lab-confirmed, positive tests for coronavirus.
Friday's update from Oneida County health officials included no new deaths. Three of the 15 new cases are said to be nursing home residents. There are also four county residents receiving hospital care for the virus - all at MVHS.
After dipping below 100 on Thursday, Oneida County's active case total has jumped back up to 120.
Also, the following potential public health exposures were announced by Oneida County:
10/5/20
Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: 710 Horatio Street., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/19/20
10/10/20
Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)
Place of exposure: CVS
Address of exposure: 139 W. Main St., Waterville
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/24/20
10/11/20
Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)
Place of exposure: CVS
Address of exposure: 139 W. Main St., Waterville
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/25/20
10/12/2020
Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Place of exposure: Celtic Harp
Address of exposure: 805 Varick St., Utica
Wore mask: Not while seated
Symptom monitoring period: through 10/26/20
10/14/2020
Time of exposure: 12:45 p.m. to 5:00 pm (employee shift)
Place of exposure: Hamilton College Book Store
Address of exposure: 198 College Hill Road, Clinton
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: through 10/28/20
In Herkimer County, there are no new COVID-positive tests results. It's the second time in the last three days Herkimer County has had no new cases.
One Herkimer County residents remains in the hospital for treatment of the virus. The active case total is 19.
