Oneida-Herkimer County COVID-19 Update for October 16

Oneida County has 15 more lab-confirmed, positive tests for coronavirus.

Friday's update from Oneida County health officials included no new deaths. Three of the 15 new cases are said to be nursing home residents. There are also four county residents receiving hospital care for the virus - all at MVHS.

After dipping below 100 on Thursday, Oneida County's active case total has jumped back up to 120.

Also, the following potential public health exposures were announced by Oneida County:

10/5/20

Time of exposure:  12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Place of exposure:  Walmart

Address of exposure:  710 Horatio Street., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/19/20

 

10/10/20

Time of exposure:  12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure:  CVS

Address of exposure:  139 W. Main St., Waterville

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/24/20

 

10/11/20

Time of exposure:  5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure:  CVS

Address of exposure:  139 W. Main St., Waterville

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/25/20

 

10/12/2020

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Celtic Harp

Address of exposure: 805 Varick St., Utica

Wore mask: Not while seated

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/26/20

 

10/14/2020

Time of exposure: 12:45 p.m. to 5:00 pm (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Hamilton College Book Store

Address of exposure: 198 College Hill Road, Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/28/20

In Herkimer County, there are no new COVID-positive tests results. It's the second time in the last three days Herkimer County has had no new cases.

One Herkimer County residents remains in the hospital for treatment of the virus. The active case total is 19.

