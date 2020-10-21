Oneida County health officials reported 19 new COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, including 11 linked to area nursing homes. The county's case total since March is now up over 2,600, to 2,609.

Officials tell WIBX 950 that ten of the 11 nursing home cases announced Wednesday come from the same facility, but would not identify it by name. Officials also said the ten positive cases came after the home tested all of the residents in the facility.

The number of Oneida County residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus increased from six to nine from Tuesday to Wednesday, and officials say three of the nine are nursing home residents.

Oneida County's active case total is 134. The county's last reported death was October 8th.

The following potential public health exposures for Oneida County were reported on Wednesday:

10/19/20 Time of exposure 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Place of exposure: Sheri’s Eastside Diner Address of exposure: 2199 Bleecker Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes-except when sitting eating Symptom monitoring period: through 11/02/20 Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Place of exposure: Big Lots Address of exposure: 350 Leland Ave., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/02/20 Time of exposure: 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Place of exposure: Price Chopper Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/02/20 Time of exposure: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: 4765 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/02/20

Meanwhile, Herkimer County officials say report just one new coronavirus case.

The number of active cases remained is 19, with no county residents hospitalized with the virus. Both of those numbers are unchanged from Tuesday.

While Oneida County has surpassed 2,600 positive cases, Herkimer County's numbers remain low with less than 400 cases and 10 deaths since the pandemic began.

