Oneida-Herkimer County Daily COVID-19 Update for September 21

A total of four new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported by local health officials on Monday afternoon.

Of the four cases, three are in Oneida County.

Oneida County officials say there are 84 active, known cases in the county. And, there are four Oneida County residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus. One is said to be a nursing home resident.

Meanwhile, it's the third consecutive day Herkimer County reported a lone case in its daily update. And, for the eleventh day in a row, Herkimer County is reporting no county residents hospitalized for care of the virus.

The number of active cases in Herkimer County was 14 as of Monday afternoon, officials said.

