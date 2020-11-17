Oneida County has now lost ten residents this month due to coronavirus. County health officials announced the latest death on Tuesday, along with 79 new cases.

The death is the county's 139th tied to COVID-19 since March.

In Tuesday's update, officials said two positive test results from earlier this week were removed from the tally after further investigation. Oneida County's to-date total is now up to 3,706.

Hospitalizations and active cases continued to grow in the county Tuesday. The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is now up to 47, approaching this spring's peak of 55. Of those, 36 are hospitalized in Oneida County, with eleven more outside the county. And, the county posted a new all-time high for active cases Tuesday, 852.

Oneida County did not list any new potential public health exposures on Tuesday.

Herkimer County's daily COVID update included an unusually large number on Tuesday. Nineteen new positive test results were reported as the county's active case total rose to 110.

There are still two county residents hospitalized with the virus.

And, Herkimer County officials announced a potential public exposure at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Mohawk on Sunday between 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Someone who was at the church on Sunday has tested positive. Those in attendance are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for the next two weeks.

