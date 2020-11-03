Oneida-Herkimer County Daily COVID Update For November 3

Oneida and Herkimer counties reported at combined 40 new COVID positive test results on Tuesday and no local deaths.

For Oneida County, where 32 new cases were reported, it represents a continued spread of virus with the active case total approaching 300. The actual number as of noon Tuesday was 290 cases. The highest case total Oneida County has seen was 401, back in early June. As recently August 31, the county seemed to have the virus under control with just 40 active cases totals county-wide.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is up to 18, 15 in-county and three outside the county.

Oneida County once gain released another long list of potential public health exposures:

Herkimer County seems to be experiencing a spread of the virus based on numbers reported there over the last two days.

After reporting no new cases for four consecutive days, Herkimer County announced 7 positive tests on Monday and 8 more on Tuesday.

The active case total is up to 32. Still, no Herkimer County residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, according to health officials.

