Oneida-Herkimer County Daily COVID Update For November 3
Oneida and Herkimer counties reported at combined 40 new COVID positive test results on Tuesday and no local deaths.
For Oneida County, where 32 new cases were reported, it represents a continued spread of virus with the active case total approaching 300. The actual number as of noon Tuesday was 290 cases. The highest case total Oneida County has seen was 401, back in early June. As recently August 31, the county seemed to have the virus under control with just 40 active cases totals county-wide.
The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is up to 18, 15 in-county and three outside the county.
Oneida County once gain released another long list of potential public health exposures:
10/23/20
Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Rick’s Place
Address of exposure: 814 Mohawk St., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/6/20
Time of exposure: 7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Lukin’s Brick Oven Pizza
Address of exposure: 640 Varick St., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/6/20
10/28/20
Time of exposure: 7:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Place of exposure: 12 North Sports Bar
Address of exposure: 10125 Mulaney Road, Marcy
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/11/20
Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Aldi
Address of exposure: 121 Herkimer Road, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: through 11/11/20
10/29/20
Time of exposure: 7:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. (employee shift)
Place of exposure: Home Depot
Address of exposure: 545 French Road, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/12/20
Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1:00 pm
Place of exposure: T.J. Maxx
Address of exposure: Consumer Square, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: through 11/12/20
Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Place of exposure: Macy’s
Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: through 11/12/20
Time of exposure: 4:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Place of exposure: Franco’s Pizza
Address of exposure: 34 Oriskany Blvd., Whitesboro
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: through 11/12/20
10/30/20
Time of exposure: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. (employee shift)
Place of exposure: Home Depot
Address of exposure: 545 French Road, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/13/20
Time of exposure: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Place of exposure: Fays Two
Address of exposure: 701 Utica St., Oriskany
Wore mask: No
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/13/20
Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Place of exposure: Empower Federal Credit Union
Address of exposure: 1928 Genesee St., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/13/20
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: 710 Horatio St., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/13/20
Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee St., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/13/20
Time of exposure: 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: 50 Auert Ave., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/13/20
Time of exposure: 5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Place of exposure: Aldi
Address of exposure: 121 Herkimer Road, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/13/20
10/31/20
Time of exposure: 7:00 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Place of exposure: Fays Two
Address of exposure: 701 Utica St., Oriskany
Wore mask: No
Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/14/20
Herkimer County seems to be experiencing a spread of the virus based on numbers reported there over the last two days.
After reporting no new cases for four consecutive days, Herkimer County announced 7 positive tests on Monday and 8 more on Tuesday.
The active case total is up to 32. Still, no Herkimer County residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, according to health officials.
---------------------------------------------------