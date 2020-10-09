Oneida-Herkimer County Daily COVID Update for October 9
Oneida County health officials reported 14 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 test results on Friday.
Also on Friday, WIBX 950 reported two students in the Clinton school district had tested positive for the virus. It is unclear if those cases were included in Friday's update from the county.
The new case load brings the total number of positive coronavirus tests in Oneida County over 2,500, to 2,513. Oneida County reported three COVID-19 related deaths in the county this week, but none on Friday. The active case total in stood at 108 as of Friday afternoon.
There are four Oneida County residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus.
Oneida County health officials also announced the following potential public health exposures on Friday:
Date of exposure: 10/3/20
Time of exposure: 2:30pm – 2:50pm
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Commercial Dr, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/17/20
Date of exposure: 10/4/20
Time of exposure: 3:00pm – 4:00pm
Place of exposure: Hannaford
Address of exposure: Mohawk St, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/18/20
Date of exposure: 10/5/20
Time of exposure: 2:30pm – 2:45pm
Place of exposure: Dollar General
Address of exposure: Chenango Ave S, Clinton
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/19/20
Meanwhile, good news in Herkimer County where health officials announced no new COVID-19 positive tests since Thursday.
The number of active cases in the county as of Friday afternoon dropped was down to 16, a reduction of three since Thursday.
The number of Herkimer County residents hospitalized with the virus remains one.
