For the first time in 58 days, a streak that dates back to Thanksgiving, Oneida County did not repot a COVID-19 death on Friday.

Over that time, the county lost 171 residents to the virus, more than double that deaths caused from COVID-19 over the first nine months of the pandemic (March through almost all of November).

In it's daily update on Friday, Oneida County did add 152 new cases. That pushed the county's active case total to 7,215, again a new all-time high.

Of the 155 county residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus, there are 137 in-county, and 18 being cared for outside of Oneida County.

Earlier in the day Friday, County Executive Anthony Picente held a press conference ripping into Governor Cuomo for the lack of vaccine available through the county health department-run PODs

In Herkimer County, there were two deaths reported in Friday's update, along with 88 new COVID positive test results.

The active case total stood at 1,102. While the number of residents hospitalized with the virus was down to 44, after being as high 57 earlier in the week.

