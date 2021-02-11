Oneida-Herkimer Daily COVID Update for February 11

Oneida and Herkimer counties combined to report fewer than 100 new cases in the latest coronavirus numbers released Thursday.

Sadly, Oneida County continues to see virus-related deaths daily, and this most recent report includes four new fatalities. Oneida County has now lost 375 residents to COVID-19. There were no new deaths from the virus in Herkimer County.

Oneida County added 53 new positive cases in Thursday's report. The county's active case total and hospitalizations continued to fall.

Active cases dropped for the 19th-consecutive day in Oneida county, now just of 1,000, after being as high as 7,200 nearly 3-weeks ago. And the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus fell for the tenth straight day, now at 72. Of those, 13 are nursing home residents.

Herkimer County reported 25 new COVID positives cases on Thursday and no deaths. While that is a relatively low number of new cases, it did nudge the active case total a bit higher from 146 the 153.

Hospitalizations were down by one from the previous day, from 19 to 18.

