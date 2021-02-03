Better news continued in the Mohawk Valley Wednesday, as the latest coronavirus updates from Oneida and Herkimer counties continued to indicate we are coming down from winter spike that many saw was brought on by holiday gatherings and travel. However, a glance at the data shows an alarming jump in the number of virus-caused deaths in Herkimer County.

Herkimer County

Herkimer County daily COVID-19 update included a whopping 11 new coronavirus deaths. However, officials said the increase did not reflect deaths from this week, but a review a death's in the county in the month of January:

NOTE**The increase in our COVID death # reported today is due to the recent review of death certificates for the month of January 2021, which resulted in 11 more deaths added to our total all at once

The increase moved Herkimer County's death toll to 78.

There also 38 new positive cases added. The active case total continued to decline, now at 663.

Hospitalizations among Herkimer County residents were relatively unchanged at 38.

Oneida County

Oneida County added 54 new positive cases in Wednesday's update, along with one new COVID-19 death.

That death was nursing home related, officials said, and moved the overall death toll since march to 351.

Active cases among county residents fell again Wednesday, to 2,343.

Hospitalizations also dropped from the previous day, to a total to a total of 113, to including those receiving hospital care in Oneida County and elsewhere.

