Oneida-Herkimer Daily COVID Update for January 26

The downward trend of new COVID-19 cases continued in Oneida County in Tuesday's report, however, both Oneida and Herkimer counties both reported deaths linked to the virus.

Oneida County reported one new coronavirus death, pushing the county's overall virus death toll up to 320. There were 98 new cases announced by Oneida County health officials, the second consecutive day the county had fewer than 100 new cases, after a nearly two-month streak of triple-digit new cases ended in Monday's report.

The county's active cases total dropped to 6,872.

Hospitalizations among Oneida County residents dropped from 157 to 148 in data released by the county on Tuesday.

For the second day in a row, Herkimer County reported four new deaths as the county's death toll rose to 61.

Meanwhile, the county also added 84 new COVID positive cases in Tuesday's report.

Herkimer County's active case total fell to 898, after being as high at 1,102 last week. The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus was unchanged from Monday's update, at 33.

