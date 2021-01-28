Oneida and Herkimer counties both reported multiple COVID deaths in the latest reports from local health officials.

Oneida County's update on Thursday included four new deaths, as the county has now lost 331 residents to the virus. The new case total in Oneida County eclipsed 100 for the first time this week, after a two-month stretch of daily new case totals that stretched high into the triple-digits. One-hundred-three new cases were added in Thursday's report.

Oneida County's active cases total plummeted from Wednesday's report, dropping by almost two thousand, falling from 6,820 to 4,981.

The number of county residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus was relatively unchanged at 138.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In Herkimer County, health officials reported three new deaths in Thursday's update, moving the death toll to 64. There were also 70 new positive cases added.

Herkimer County's active cases total was down by 40 from the prior day, now at 825. And, the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus increased from 41 to 44.

---------------------------------------------