Oneida-Herkimer Daily COVID Update For November 5

For the second straight day, a COVID-19 related death in Oneida County, and the county added another new 32 COVID-positive cases.

Oneida County's new cases bring the overall number of positive test results to 2,927 (health officials subtracted one case from earlier reported totals after further investigation). The death reported Thursday was Oneida County 132nd attributed to the virus.

Despite adding 32 new cases, the county's active case total dropped 25 from Wednesday to Thursday, now at 289.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is up for the third day in row to a total of 23, 19 in-county and 4 out of county.

And, several new potential public health exposures were released Thursday, including Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse, Hanna in New Hartford, and Stewart's in Clinton:

10/24/20 Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Target Address of exposure: Sangertown Square, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/7/20 10/28/20 Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Place of exposure: U.S. Black Belt Address of exposure: 4652 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/11/20 10/29/20 Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse Address of exposure: 151 North Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/12/20 10/30/20 Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse Address of exposure: 151 North Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/13/20 10/31/20 Time of exposure: 10:00 a.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse Address of exposure: 151 North Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/14/20 Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. Place of exposure: Stewart’s Shops Address of exposure: 220 Clinton St., Clinton Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/14/20 Time of exposure: 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: 4593 Commercial Drive, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/14/20 11/1/20 Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse Address of exposure: 151 North Genesee St., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/15/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Aldi Address of exposure: 205 S. Madison St., Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: through 11/15/20

Herkimer County saw another relatively large increase considering the low number of cases usually reported.

For the last two months, most daily update from county health officials are two or fewer, but seven new positive tests returned on Thursday marks 27 new cases since Monday. The active case total has now rise to 42.

Good news, though, as once again the county reported no residents hospitalized with the virus.

