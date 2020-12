State Police have arrested an Oneida man on sex abuse charges.

42-year old Robert Douglas is accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 11 at a residence in Syracuse in 2011.

Douglas is charged with sex abuse and endangering he welfare of a child.

An order of protection was issued to the victim.

Police say Douglas is currently being held in the Madison County Jail for an October 2018 arrest for child pornography in Oneida.