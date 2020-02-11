Oneida Nation Celebrates Expansion At Yellow Brick Road Casino
The Oneida Indian Nation is celebrating the grand opening of the Yellow Brick Road Casino and Sports Book’s new $10 million expansion.
The new 19,400 square foot space features “The Lanes”, a six-lane luxury Brunswick bowling center, two high-tech Topgolf Swing suite bays, multiple pool tables and sports betting stations.
It also includes 65 additional slot machines, more than 20 LED screens and a full service bar and dining area.
YBR Casino’s new entertainment amenities are the continuation of significant investments made by the Oneida Indian Nation into the property over the last year.