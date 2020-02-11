Oneida Nation Celebrates Expansion At Yellow Brick Road Casino

The Oneida Indian Nation is celebrating the grand opening of the Yellow Brick Road Casino and Sports Book’s new $10 million expansion.

The new 19,400 square foot space features “The Lanes”, a six-lane luxury Brunswick bowling center, two high-tech Topgolf Swing suite bays, multiple pool tables and sports betting stations.

It also includes 65 additional slot machines, more than 20 LED screens and a full service bar and dining area.

YBR Casino’s new entertainment amenities are the continuation of significant investments made by the Oneida Indian Nation into the property over the last year.

photo courtesy of Oneida Indian Nation