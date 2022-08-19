One of Largest Sports Complexes of Its Kind Coming to Central New York

One of the largest complexes of its kind is coming to Central New York.

A brand-new 65,000-square-foot community center, among the largest in the Northeast, is being built on the Oneida Indian Nation.

Located on Oneida Indian Nation lands in the new Oneida Neighborhoods, the community center is the latest step in the Oneida Indian Nation’s ongoing revitalization of its homelands and investments in the preservation of a vibrant community for generations to come.

Sports, Culture & Class

The new community center will be located near Territory Road in Oneida. It will feature a central cultural area that is inspired by the heritage and traditions of the Oneida people, as well as an expansive fieldhouse for lacrosse games and cultural events. There will also be an indoor track, a gymnasium, a fitness center, a library, and multi-use spaces for language classes, cultural programming, education, and public gatherings.

The new Community Center will also welcome members of the local community to learn more about the Oneida Indian Nation’s rich history and offer a variety of cultural programs for the public to enjoy.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Tuesday, August 23 at 11:00 AM.

The Cove

The Oneida Indian Nation just celebrated the opening of The Cove at Sylvan Beach, a $35 million vacation rental destination. The resort features 70 modern two- and three-bedroom cottages with full eat-in kitchens, gas grills, fire pits, and a number of other amenities including a pontoon boat so guests can enjoy fishing, water sports, and cruising on Oneida Lake.

Lakefront Cafe Treats

The Sylvan Beach Supply Co cafe is perfect for a quick bite. Boaters can even dock right in front to grab a sandwich, burger, or snack for lunch or a light dinner. Beat the heat with a variety of ice cream options, including the most elaborate ice cream sundaes and the best milkshakes on the planet.

Got a sweet tooth? The Supply Co is home to one of the largest candy walls in Upstate New York with literally a ton (2,000 pounds) of candy, and nearly 80 different varieties.

Be First to Book

Guests interested in being among the first to experience Upstate New York’s newest lakeside vacation community can reserve a cottage by calling 877.667.COVE (2683). Learn more at Covesylvanbeach.com.

