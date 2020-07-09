Oneida Nation’s Lake House At Sylvan Beach To Open July 27

The Oneida Indian Nation’s Lake House at Sylvan Beach will be opening its doors on Monday, July 27th.

The new gaming and entertainment venue will feature 100 slot machines, indoor and outdoor lakefront dining options and a 50-foot tall lighthouse.

The Lake House will create 60 new jobs once open.

Guests must be 18 years old or older to enter the property.

“As we navigate and recover responsibly from the current pandemic, we are continuing to plan for the long-term economic development of our region,” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter. “The addition of The Lake House to our expanding roster of world-class properties is the latest example of our commitment to create new jobs and make Central New York a year-round tourist destination for years to come.”

The venue will follow the same Safer Together protocols that have been implemented at all Nation properties, including mandatory face coverings and social distancing.

