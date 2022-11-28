Oneida Teen, 16, May Have Run-Away, Police Say

The Oneida City Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen who is believed to have run-away from home.

Police say 16-year-old Angelica Hernandez left her home on Brooks Street in the city of Oneida at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Sunday morning (November 27). The teen is approximately 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds. She has dark brown hair with caramel highlights, brown eyes and has a nose ring in her left nostril, police said.

Missing teen, via Oneida City Police. (Police say this photo shows the teen leaving her home on Sunday morning, Nov 27) Missing teen, via Oneida City Police. (Police say this photo shows the teen leaving her home on Sunday morning, Nov 27) loading...

Hernandez was wearing black leggings, a black sweatshirt and black sneakers when she left her home, police said. Additionally she had a 'purplish' colored Ombre backpack with her and was also carrying a black bag, police said.

photo of missing teen released by Oneida City Police. photo of missing teen released by Oneida City Police. loading...

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts, or anyone who believes they have seen the teen since she left her home on Sunday morning is asked to contact Oneida City Police at 315-363-2323.

Photo of missing teen released by Oneida City Police Photo of missing teen released by Oneida City Police loading...

Hernandez is approximately 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds. She has dark brown hair with caramel highlights, brown eyes and has a nose ring in her left nostril, police said.

At Least 38 Kids Are Still Missing This Year In New York State As of October 6, 2022, these children are still missing in New York

The Faces of the 36 Children Missing From Upstate New York As of August 2, 2022, there are 36 children missing in Upstate New York. These are those children.

A Xmas Must See! Saratoga Home Boasts Free Spectacular Light Show It's back again this year! The home at 29 Walden Circle in Saratoga Springs in the Town of Stillwater is all decked out in over 15,000 LED lights and synchronized to holiday music. You can come and enjoy this show for free but if you wish to make a donation to a children's charity, you can do so HERE . This is truly a labor of love for these homeowners. This spectacular show runs through the new year. Check out the schedule HERE

Turning Stone Brings in Bright New Lights for Christmas in 2022 With over 2 million LED lights, 160 illuminated trees, and a massive 50 foot tree in the lobby... Turning Stone has gone above and beyond for their Christmas displays this year.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

At Least 38 Kids Are Still Missing This Year In New York State As of October 6, 2022, these children are still missing in New York

The Faces of the 36 Children Missing From Upstate New York As of August 2, 2022, there are 36 children missing in Upstate New York. These are those children.

A Xmas Must See! Saratoga Home Boasts Free Spectacular Light Show It's back again this year! The home at 29 Walden Circle in Saratoga Springs in the Town of Stillwater is all decked out in over 15,000 LED lights and synchronized to holiday music. You can come and enjoy this show for free but if you wish to make a donation to a children's charity, you can do so HERE . This is truly a labor of love for these homeowners. This spectacular show runs through the new year. Check out the schedule HERE

Turning Stone Brings in Bright New Lights for Christmas in 2022 With over 2 million LED lights, 160 illuminated trees, and a massive 50 foot tree in the lobby... Turning Stone has gone above and beyond for their Christmas displays this year.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

At Least 38 Kids Are Still Missing This Year In New York State As of October 6, 2022, these children are still missing in New York

The Faces of the 36 Children Missing From Upstate New York As of August 2, 2022, there are 36 children missing in Upstate New York. These are those children.

A Xmas Must See! Saratoga Home Boasts Free Spectacular Light Show It's back again this year! The home at 29 Walden Circle in Saratoga Springs in the Town of Stillwater is all decked out in over 15,000 LED lights and synchronized to holiday music. You can come and enjoy this show for free but if you wish to make a donation to a children's charity, you can do so HERE . This is truly a labor of love for these homeowners. This spectacular show runs through the new year. Check out the schedule HERE

Turning Stone Brings in Bright New Lights for Christmas in 2022 With over 2 million LED lights, 160 illuminated trees, and a massive 50 foot tree in the lobby... Turning Stone has gone above and beyond for their Christmas displays this year.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula.