A shopper who was at Walmart in Oneida has tested positive for COVID-19 and health officials there are alerting the public who may have been in the store last Wednesday night.

Madison County Health officials say you should be self-monitoring for symptoms if you were at the Walmart at 2024 Genesee Street in Oneida after 5:00p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

“After conducting an investigation to identify all close contacts of the individual, it was determined this person visited Walmart on the evening of April 8,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst via a news release. “Anyone who visited the store during the identified time frame should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until April 22nd. Those symptoms include fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, please stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing. In an emergency please call 911.”

The Madison County Health Department is continuing to encourage residents to only go out for essentials, and to where a facemask in public. They also ask residents to limit outings to every-other-day, based on birth year: