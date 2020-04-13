An employee at Walgreens on Commercial Drive in New Hartford has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. The employee has not worked at the store since April 2nd.

"Exposure risk is very low to the general public," said Oneida County Health Department Director Phyllis Ellis. She added that the employee worked in the pharmacy section of the store. Anyone experiencing symptoms that was in the store between March 31st and April 2nd should contact their health care provider, she said.

Picente also announced at his daily briefing that there have been 12 new cases of coronavirus since Sunday and a total of 43 new cases since Saturday. Oneida County has had a total of 212 positive cases since the crisis began.

The State of Emergency that was issued in March, has been extended for the next 30 days, in accordance with New York State law, according to Picente.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Numbers in Oneida County

New Positive COVID-19 Cases- 12

Positive Cases in last 10 Days- 157

Total cases: 212

Active positive- 163

Resolved cases- 49

Fatalities- 3

Negative Cases- 1041

Total pending- 186

Currently hospitalized- 30

Currently Quarantined- 826

