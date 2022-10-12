NY Forest Rangers Use Rope Rescue to Save 3 Hikers on a Waterfall

When it comes to saving a person in distress, DEC Forest Rangers will pull all strings to get someone home safely. This time literally.

Rangers were recently contacted by 911 Dispatch in Ontario County for three hikers stranded on a trail. Not only were they stuck, but they were in the Parish Conklin Gully. It wouldn't be an easy task, but that didn't stop the DEC.

Ranger Dormer was sent to the High Tor Wildlife Management Area to meet with EMS and other volunteers at the scene. After getting to where the hikers were stuck, they determined the best way to save them was by a rope rescue.

The first hiker, a woman from Canandaigua, had to take a unique root. Instead of going up, she had to be lowered down several waterfalls. The Rope Rescue Teams on site were able to use a low-angle rope technique to get her down.

She was then escorted back to the trailhead and brought into the ambulance to warm up.

The other two hikers, both from Pennsylvania, went the opposite way than the first lady. They were both hoisted up 200-feet, until they reached the top of the gully. Crews then brought both hikers back to the trailhead as well.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The rescue, which was originally called in around 4:33pm, was wrapped up by 9:00pm.

