Oops, Dead Woman Found Alive and Breathing By NY Funeral Director

Many New York nursing homes have been under fire for the treatment of residents since the pandemic, but this story out of Miller Place, a hamlet on New York's Long Island certainly takes the cake.

The 82-year-old unidentified woman was pronounced dead on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. at the Water's Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson; but, three hours later when the funeral home was preparing her body, they made an amazing discovery. She was alive and breathing, according to the New York Post.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

The case has been sent to the NY Attorney General's office for investigation.

This story comes on the heels of another story in Iowa where a 66-year-old woman was declared dead by the Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Unit in Urbandale, was transported to a local funeral home, and when the staff member at the home unzipped the body bag, he found the woman inside gasping for air. The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital , but had a do-not-resuscitate declaration. She was transported back to the Alzheimer's Center where she ultimately died two days later.

Iowa's Health Department fined the Alzheimer's facility $10,000 for two violations, including the fact they they didn't preserve the dignity of the resident, which is required by law.

In 2020, a Michigan woman was pronounced dead by paramedics only to be discovered breathing hours earlier. In 2018, a South African woman was pronounced dead at the scene of an automobile accident and she was found hours later alive inside a mortuary, according to The NY Times.

