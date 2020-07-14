‘Operation Hardhat’ Under Way Across New York

The State Department of Transportation, the Thruway Authority and State Police are launching “Operation Hardhat.”

The operation cracks down on work zone violations and highlights the importance of safe driving in construction and maintenance zones along state highways.

Troopers will be targeting reckless and distracted drivers.

Drivers are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual's driver license.

"New York's highway workers and first responders put their personal safety on the line every day to help ensure our roads and bridges remain safe and in good repair," Governor Cuomo said.. "As New Yorkers, we have a responsibility to keep these essential workers out of harm's way - and that means slowing down, moving over and using common sense. We have zero tolerance for those who drives recklessly and endanger the lives of others."

More than 1,000 tickets were issued in work zones during last year’s statewide operation.