A Rome woman was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where she is now listed in stable condition, following a two-car accident at the Oriskany Battlefield on Wednesday.

At 8 p.m. near the Oriskany Battlefield in Whitestown, between Monument and Airport roads, two vehicles crashed, said Sgt. Thomas J. Pietruch, Jr., a spokesperson for the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Caldwell, 65, of Yorkville and Jennifer Lukin, 42 of Rome, were both traveling east on Route 69 when the accident happened and the vehicles went off the road, Pietruch said.

Lukin’s vehicle hit a barn belonging to the battlefield and Caldwell’s vehicle struck a fence and a utility pole, he said.

Caldwell was treated at the scene and Lukin was taken to Upstate University Hospital where she is in serious but stable condition, he said.

No tickets have been issued and deputies are reconstructing the accident, he said.

The Oriskany Battlefield is the site of a Revolutionary War battle. It is a National Historic Landmark.