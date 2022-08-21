The Oneida County Sheriff's Department says tattoos might help identify this Mohawk Valley Crime Stopper Wanted Person of the Week. 47-year-old Michael A. Rios is wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic. Karcic says the local man is wanted on warrants from several local communities.

Rios is wanted on an arrest warrant from Rome City Court in regards to a Burglary 3rd charge issued in Rome City Court by Judge J. C. Gannon on May 3rd.

According to Karcic, in September 2021, It is alleged that Rios entered a business establishment in the City of Rome and stole several items.

In addition to this warrant, Karcic says Rios also has warrants out of the following agencies:

• New Hartford Town Police Department: Petit Larceny (M) Bench Warrant

• Utica City Police Department: Petit Larceny (M) Bench Warrant

• Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office: Family Court ARREST WARRANT

Rios is possibly staying in the Utica area and may have ties to Herkimer County, says Karcic.

The Sheriff's Department also says that Rios has several distinct tattoos, including:

“Isabel Rios” Left hand area near wrist, “Photo” Left forearm, “Tribal” upper left arm and “Skulls” upper right arm

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Name: Michael A. Rios

White Male, 47 years of age

Height: 5’6 / Weight: Approx., 150 pounds

Brown Hair/Brown Eyes

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Rios, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

