Westmoreland Woman Killed When Car Collided with Tractor Trailer

A 33-year-old Westmoreland woman died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle she was driving collided with a tractor trailer, pulling an empty car trailer, according to Sheriff Rob Maciol.

According to Maciol, patrol deputies responded to a 2-car MVA fatal crash on Stone Road near Peckville Road in the Town of Westmoreland on Saturday afternoon around 3:45 PM. Maciol says the crash occurred when 33-year-old Sasha Hulett, of Westmoreland was operating a 2011 Ford Escape eastbound when she crossed over a double solid yellow line striking a 2022 Western Star- 4900SF Tractor trailer towing an empty car trailer. The tractor-trailer was being operated by 61-year-old Juan Smith of Maryland.

According to Maciol, Hulett was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics and Smith was transported to Wynn Hospital by COCVAC Ambulance for evaluation. Smith sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit and the Identification Unit.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Westmoreland Fire Department, New York State Police-Commercial Vehicle Unit, and COCVAC Ambulance.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli