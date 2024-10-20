Westmoreland Woman Killed When Car Collided with Tractor Trailer
A 33-year-old Westmoreland woman died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle she was driving collided with a tractor trailer, pulling an empty car trailer, according to Sheriff Rob Maciol.
According to Maciol, patrol deputies responded to a 2-car MVA fatal crash on Stone Road near Peckville Road in the Town of Westmoreland on Saturday afternoon around 3:45 PM. Maciol says the crash occurred when 33-year-old Sasha Hulett, of Westmoreland was operating a 2011 Ford Escape eastbound when she crossed over a double solid yellow line striking a 2022 Western Star- 4900SF Tractor trailer towing an empty car trailer. The tractor-trailer was being operated by 61-year-old Juan Smith of Maryland.
According to Maciol, Hulett was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics and Smith was transported to Wynn Hospital by COCVAC Ambulance for evaluation. Smith sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries.
The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit and the Identification Unit.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Westmoreland Fire Department, New York State Police-Commercial Vehicle Unit, and COCVAC Ambulance.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
