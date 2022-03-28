Oswego County, NY 15-Year-Old Starring in New Disney+ Movie Musical

It's always really neat to hear the stories of Central New Yorkers on the journey to stardom. One 15-year-old from Oswego County is on his way there, as the star of the newest movie musical to hit Disney+.

Rueby Wood is starring as the lead, Nate Foster, in the movie "Better Nate Than Ever." According to the movie synopsis, the film is about a teenager, just like Wood himself, on his quest to stardom.

In unpopular 13-year-old middle school student from Pittsburgh, has a goal of one day becoming a Broadway musical star. When Nate is repeatedly overlooked, and never cast in the lead roles he deserves, he and his best friend Libby, sneak away to pursue their life's dreams in the Big Apple. A random encounter with his estranged aunt Heidi, turns their adventure upside-down. Only together can they make their dreams come true.

It says on his IMDB profile that prior to being cast for the movie Wood played Charlie Bucket in the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" stage musical's first tour on Broadway. He's been involved with shows at the Syracuse Stage, and other community and regional theatres in Central New York as he's grown up.

Get our free mobile app

Now, he's at the forefront of a movie with some of Hollywood's biggest stars. Lisa Kudrow, from the sitcom "Friends," plays the role of Aunt Heidi in the film, while Joshua Bowen from "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" plays the role of Nate's older brother, Anthony.

The movie is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" creator Tim Federle.

The movie arrives on Disney+ April 1. Watch the trailer below.

Every Pixar Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

The Best Movies Released in the '90s To celebrate the incredible cinematic achievements of the decade, Stacker compiled data on all 1990s movies to come up with a Stacker score—a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores. To qualify, the film had to have a premiere date between 1990 and 1999, have a Metascore, and have at least 1,000 votes. Ties were broken by Metascore and further ties were broken by votes.



Keep reading to discover which film featured one of the most disturbing scenes in cinema and which big movie star made the list multiple times.



From: 100 best 90s movies