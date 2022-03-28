Oswego County, NY 15-Year-Old Starring in New Disney+ Movie Musical
It's always really neat to hear the stories of Central New Yorkers on the journey to stardom. One 15-year-old from Oswego County is on his way there, as the star of the newest movie musical to hit Disney+.
Rueby Wood is starring as the lead, Nate Foster, in the movie "Better Nate Than Ever." According to the movie synopsis, the film is about a teenager, just like Wood himself, on his quest to stardom.
In unpopular 13-year-old middle school student from Pittsburgh, has a goal of one day becoming a Broadway musical star. When Nate is repeatedly overlooked, and never cast in the lead roles he deserves, he and his best friend Libby, sneak away to pursue their life's dreams in the Big Apple. A random encounter with his estranged aunt Heidi, turns their adventure upside-down. Only together can they make their dreams come true.
It says on his IMDB profile that prior to being cast for the movie Wood played Charlie Bucket in the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" stage musical's first tour on Broadway. He's been involved with shows at the Syracuse Stage, and other community and regional theatres in Central New York as he's grown up.
Now, he's at the forefront of a movie with some of Hollywood's biggest stars. Lisa Kudrow, from the sitcom "Friends," plays the role of Aunt Heidi in the film, while Joshua Bowen from "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" plays the role of Nate's older brother, Anthony.
The movie is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" creator Tim Federle.
The movie arrives on Disney+ April 1. Watch the trailer below.