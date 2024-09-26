Central New York is mourning the death of a sheriff's deputy who was killed in an early morning car crash.

The Oswego County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of a 17-month veteran of the force.

The deputy, identified as 33-year-old Cailee Campbell, sustained fatal injuries in a two-vehicle motor accident yesterday morning.

The incident happened in the Town of Volney, at the Rowlee Road and County Route 176 intersection, at around 6:42 Wednesday morning.

The crash has been described as a T-bone accident, and the road conditions at the time were reportedly slick and dark.

Sheriff Donald R. Hilton said in a press release, "Deputy Campbell was involved in a motor vehicle accident while responding to a call, ultimately resulting in her passing."

Deputy Campbell was rushed to Oswego Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Campbell had recently celebrated a year on the force and served the Oswego County Sheriff's Office since April 2023.

She had previously served the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office for four years.

The release said the driver of the other vehicle was taken to Upstate Hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, who remains unidentified, is expected to recover.

Sheriff Hilton said of Deputy Campbell, "She served her community with dedication and enthusiasm, and her legacy will live on in our hearts. The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is asking for prayers for friends, family and colleagues during this difficult time."

The sheriff did speak more about this incident to WSYR in Syracuse, saying Campbell's platoon mates are "pretty shaken-up" and "were on scene doing life-saving measures."

"She was a fantastic young lady, always had a smile on her face. She loved the job. She was excelling at it. It’s a great loss," Sheriff Hilton told the outlet.

This has understandably been a difficult year for Central New York law enforcement officers.

In April, Syracuse Police Department Officer Michael Jensen and Onondaga County Sheriff's Lieutenant Michael Hoosock were killed in the line of duty when investigating a stolen vehicle in Salina.

A few weeks after, the Brewster Police Department announced the sudden passing of Sergeant Richard Gurniak, who collapsed after hanging up his keys.

His death marked the first line of duty death for BPD since 2006.

Townsquare Media expresses their profound condolences to the Oswego County Sheriff's Office and the family of Deputy Campbell.

WIBX has reached out to Sheriff Hilton for comment and are awaiting response.

This report will be updated as more information is released.

