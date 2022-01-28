Over 20 animals found living in deplorable conditions have been rescued from an Oneida County home after the owner passed away.

The Anita's Stevens-Swan Humane Society was called to a home where 18 very scared dogs, a horse, donkeys, and 3 cats were living. They also found one dog that had died.

All animals were living in deplorable conditions. Our staff worked until almost 8 pm to get all of the animals off of the property. We took all 18 dogs and 3 cats into our facility. The Oneida County Sheriffs found placement for the horse and the donkeys.

One other dog taken to the humane society died the next morning. "This dog was in the same room with the deceased dog in the home," the humane society said.

A necropsy is being performed to see what happened to the two dogs that passed away. The humane society said they could have been dehydrated or got into something they shouldn't have because they did not have any water or food. "It is beyond upsetting."

Staff at the humane society have been working to get the animals bathed, groomed, and spayed/neutered. One of the small dogs rescued had an infection in his eye that needed surgery.

Most of the animals are still very scared, we have been spending time trying to get them more comfortable with people.

Some of the dogs and one cat have already found a new home. The humane society is hoping to adopt the rest of the animals rescued from the home. A husky and shepherd kept in a shed on the property, need to be adopted together. "They are surprisingly sweet and friendly given how they were living. They are very much bonded and we want to find them a home together."

Animals Needing Forever Homes

4 Labradoodles - 3 male, 1 female 2 to 3 years old

8 small mixed breeds - 4 males, 4 females ranging in age from 2-10

1 5-year-old male husky & 1 female 5-year-old shepherd - Must be adopted together

2 cats - 10-year-old female, 6 or 7-year-old female American Curl

If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, you'll need to fill out an application and write which breed/gender you’re interested in in the “name” field. You can take a look at all the rescued animals below.

Apply here to adopt a dog: Anitas-sshs.org/adopt/apply/Dog

Apply here to adopt a cat: Anitas-sshs.org/adopt/apply/Cat

The Anita’s Stevens-Swan Humane Society is also collecting donations to cover the cost of caring for these poor animals.

