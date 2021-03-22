More and more New Yorkers are beginning to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated. Vaccine availability began as a pipe dream for most and has now become something that is relatively easy to get if you're eligible.

Governor Cuomo announced over the weekend that a total of approximately 7.5 million New York residents have received one of the three available vaccines on the market. Cuomo's office announced a total of one million doses have been administered in the last week and 139,209 doses have been administered in the last two days.

Cuomo says, "As we surpass yet another milestone with the vaccinations in our ongoing war against COVID, we need to remember that we are still in a footrace with the infection rate and other important metrics." Health experts are encouraging vigilance when it comes to masks, social distancing and hand hygiene.

Cuomo's office announced locally in the Mohawk Valley that 139,136 people have had at least one vaccine dose, while 74,570 people have completed a vaccine series. Several appointments are still available in Oneida and Madison counties.

While these numbers are encouraging, people are still being urged to make sure that they are eligible to receive a vaccine and you can visit the "Am I Eligible" website through New York State. State Officials are asking residents to now show up to vaccine sites without an appointment. You are also asked to provide proof that you are eligible in the form of a doctor's letter, providing medical information proving comorbidity or a signed certificate.