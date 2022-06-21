Why This CNY Fire Company Wants You To Mow Around Fire Hydrants

A little bit of help from you and your lawn mower could make a huge difference in the long run to your community.

The Kirkville Fire Company has put out a special message that all Central New Yorkers should pay attention to. They are asking for help in maintaining the overgrown grass surrounding fire hydrants. Most of these can be seen in more rural areas.

Some fire hydrants, like the one pictured, are in areas not commonly mowed by towns or homeowners. Though they aren't necessarily someone's responsibility, it would be very beneficial to everyone in the community if they were trimmed down.

For example, the recent fire at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango. Luckily first responders were able to arrive in time to quickly put out the fire. But what if they needed access to a fire hydrant? One covered in grass would have been harder to get to, giving them less time to handle the fire.

One Central New Yorker is actually looking to help first responders out in a big way. Jake DeFrees is the proud owner of Weekend Warriors Mowing & Trimming. He put out a message to the Kirkland Fire Department.

Is there a way to have a list of ones that need cleaning around? I would be happy to make a quick stop while out to clean a few up.

There currently isn't a public map set up to help people find all the fire hydrants in their community. Maybe having something like this would be beneficial, though just mowing ones you see around your block isn't a bad way to help either.

Regardless, shout out to you Jake DeFrees. Your initiative will help so many firefighters and potentially save a dangerous fire from spreading farther.

