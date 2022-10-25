Nearly $640 Thousand in Funding Available for Fire Departments in New York

Good news for our first-responders, a big chunk of change is now available to fire departments across the state.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation is now accepting applications for this years Volunteer Fire Assistance grant program. Every year the funding helps support fire departments in rural areas and their efforts towards protecting their community.

Firefighter in truck moodboard loading...

More Funding For 2022

This year, almost $640,000 has been made available for the program. This will help fund just over 420 fire departments across the state. All of this is made possible thanks to the U.S. Forest Service and the DEC Forest Rangers.

Fire departments interested in applying for a grant must use the funding for fire prevention needs. This includes proposals like purchasing portable pumps, hand tools, hoses, and any firefighter gear or equipment. The U.S. Forest Service will then supply funding for 50/50 of what is proposed.

Firefighter Uniform and Boots on Firetruck, ready to go Metaphortography loading...

Each fire department will be limited to grants of up to $1,500.

Last year, funding was granted to 412 departments across the state. Thanks to a slight boost in funding, even more departments will get a chunk of the funding this year.

Forest fire. Big flame moves to crown and starting damage of trunk Gilitukha loading...

What Isn't Allowed?

It is important to note, there are certain things not directly related to firefighting that aren't eligible for funding. These include:

Search and Rescue

Acquisition of Land

Construction of Buildings/Facilities

Major Machinery/Equipment Purchases

Maintenance Items.

All fire departments that serve above or below 10,000 residents and meet the application requirements are eligible for funding.

Firefighter protection gear, helmet, gloves on the bumper of the fire truck Matt277 loading...

Share the news with your local fire department and let them know help is on the way. They can get more information on how to apply by clicking here.

